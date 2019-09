What Will Happen If Obamacare Is Repealed?

Can it be repealed easily?

So they still don't know what will substitute the program?

Okay, so how will this affect me?

Kind of. Through the years, there have been over 50 tries to get rid of Obamacare . But now that Trump is coming into office, he can start undoing parts of the program through a series of executive actions . In fact, vice-president elect Mike Pence said on Wednesday that the incoming administration's "first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare." The Republican-controlled Congress can also take steps to ensure the program is dismantled, from passing a budget resolution that will protect future repeal legislations from a filibuster to finding a replacement for Obamacare.Not yet. There's some push-and-pull among members of the Republican Party on the financial components of the replacement and other pesky details they should probably figure out before killing the ACA. After all, according to NBC News , some members of the GOP have said that it could take up to four years after repealing Obamacare for a new program to be implemented. What will happen with the millions insured thanks to the ACA remains unclear.To start off, you would need to say goodbye to that free IUD and similar contraceptives. And if you work in a place with 50 or more full-time employees, the company might no longer be required to provide affordable health insurance. Annual or lifetime caps for benefits could make a return. Repealing the program may also be bad news if you are under the age of 26 and still on your parents' health care. Without the ACA, insurance companies would no longer be required to keep you on your folks' plan. But most affected will be low-income adults who were able to enroll in Medicaid thanks to the ACA, and both senior citizens and people on disability, who may have to pay even higher premiums. Unless the Republican party and the Trump administration come up with a killer replacement for Obamacare, it seems like everyone is in for a difficult journey on the quest for fair health care over the next several years.