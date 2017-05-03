You'll Never Believe What FBI Director James Comey Said About The Election

"Speak would be really bad. There’s an election in 11 days. Lordy, that would be really bad. Concealing in my view would be catastrophic, not just to the FBI but well beyond," he said. "And, honestly, as between really bad and catastrophic, I said to my team: 'We’ve got to walk into the world of really bad. I’ve got to tell Congress that we’re restarting this, not in some frivolous way — in a hugely significant way.'"