SNL Is As Obsessed With Cheer As You…But Does It Actually Understand The Show?

SNL’s writers seem to be Navarro fans — Gardner and Kenan Thompson, who played a Jerry-inspired hopeful, were particularly spot-on — but the sketch doesn’t quite get at what made Cheer such an instant hit. The jokes seem to position the Navarro cheerleaders as a monolith of eager but often incompetent (and very injured) athletes who shout nonsense in tandem, when the show’s story lines are so complex and compelling that most viewers find themselves watching all six episodes at once.