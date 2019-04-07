Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit is the show we never knew wanted until now, and we have Saturday Night Live to thank for that.
Kit Harington hosted SNL for the first time Saturday, and ahead of the final season of Game of Thrones, the show teased “prequels, sequels, and spinoffs.” Not really, but stay with me here.
Imagine a TV lineup where Wild ‘n Out and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel become Wildling Ou” and The Marvelous Mrs. Melisandre. Harington’s Jon Snow is in a forbidden relationship with a dead, blue alien (?) [ed.: Er, those are called White Walkers...], in Riverdale spinoff Castle Black. Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark is transformed into an animated, monotone, moody teen in Arya, a toss to the iconic Daria.
Pretty awesome, right? Though the franchise mashup that really had us talking was Game of Thrones: Special Victims Unit, with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T reprising their longtime Law and Order: SVU roles, Olivia Benson and Fin Tutuola.
Fin, who has been tracking perps in the New York City area for nearly 20 years, got a little squeamish when he learned about what really goes down at the bottom of Rhaenys Hill.
“You’re telling me some sick son of a bitch cut some dude’s thang off, and fed it to his dog?” Fin asked Olivia. “And gouged the man’s eyes out. Then fed him his own eyes. Then wore his dead skin to an orgy. Then got busy in the holes where his eyes used to be?”
“The circle gets the square,” was all Olivia could muster up in addition to a few “yeps” before that all-too-familiar “dun dun” sound.
Watch the full sketch below. And HBO, who do we talk to about making this happen for real?
