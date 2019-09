For years, Mariska Hargitay has been valiantly fighting sexual harassment, assault, and rapes on Law & Order SVU as Lt. Olivia Benson. But her passion for advocating for victims and survivors has never just been limited to the screen. For nearly 20 years, Hargitay has spoken about the very issues she's confronted with onscreen, including the troubling inaccessibility of rape kits in the United States and the stigmas survivors who come forward have to face every single day . She even has a foundation that aims to help survivors who share their stories.