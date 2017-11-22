I was sexually assaulted by a well known and liked leader and counselor in the church I was currently at when I was a teenager, for a period of a at least a month. The damage that did in my life was irredeemable. So yes, #churchtoo #metoo #EmptyThePews— Amy Cox (@amyprincessxoxo) November 21, 2017
50+ years ago, I was sexually abused by a male blood relative. I told my mom. She said telling anyone else would make it worse.#metoo— Tamara Holland (@tamholland) November 21, 2017
the x-ray techs i work with were making fun of the #metoo women and men. It must be so wonderful to live in their tiny world where they have never experienced something as tragic as such. Keep in mind these people are healthcare professionals— jules (@jewelaleu) November 21, 2017
The utter despair I felt when I realized I haven't met a single person that doesn't know someone who's a victim or are a victim themselves. Not talking about the powerful, they're top of the predatory chain, but normal people trying to get through life the best they can. #MeToo— WeAreAllPeterDouche (@tobosbunny) November 21, 2017