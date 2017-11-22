Story from Wellness

This Is How Many American Women Have Been Sexually Harassed

Madison Medeiros
Sexual harassment and assault have been on the forefront of everyone's minds lately as more people continue to come forward with allegations against prominent men such as Harvey Weinstein, Roy Moore, and most recently, veteran journalist Charlie Rose.
The alarming number of accusers have left some men wondering if they, too, have perpetuated rape culture either at home or in the workplace. Though the answer to that question is likely a resounding "yes" — I'd argue we've all contributed in our own ways — I'm happy that people are starting to talk about issues that have predominantly impacted women for centuries. And this new poll from Quinnipiac University is sure to fuel the conversation.
According to Time, Quinnipiac's poll on sexual harassment found that 60% of women voters in the United States report that they've been sexually harassed at least once. That number is jarring, but unfortunately, not all that surprising, especially if you're a woman who has dared so much as to cross the street. This claim is backed, of course, by the thousands of survivors of harassment and assault who shared their own encounters online and through public demonstrations with the "Me Too" hashtag following The New York Times' bombshell report on Harvey Weinstein.
Time reports that the majority of respondents claimed that they'd been harassed in the workplace (69%). Others stated that their sexual harassment experiences took place out in public (45%) or in social settings (43%).
If you take a look at the #MeToo stories, you'll find that harassment is truly everywhere, from churches to our own homes. Here are just a few recent examples:
Rape culture isn't going to disappear overnight, and it's definitely not going to be obliterated without all of our help. We can make change by reporting harassment we witness at work and by calling out predators in public. We can also support survivors by telling them we believe them and by offering up resources.
Enough is enough, and it's up to us to redefine our culture and the way we treat each other.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
