Abuse Survivors Joined The #MeToo March In Hollywood

Erin Donnelly
#MeToo has grown from a powerful social media movement to a full-blown march.
On Sunday, November 12, survivors of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and sexual assault joined supporters and #MeToo creator and activist Tarana Burke for a rally in Hollywood. The #MeToo Survivors' March featured demonstrators chanting "Stop the violence, stop the rapes," while others held signs calling out abusive behavior.
Many placards also made reference to high-profile men, including Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey, who have faced accusations of harassment and assault. It was the widespread allegations against Weinstein which prompted actress Alyssa Milano to encourage survivors to share their stories by tagging the now-viral #MeToo hashtag. Burke, however, is credited with originating the movement over a decade ago.
"Me Too is everywhere," Burke told those gathered in Hollywood today. "This issue will not be ignored. Every hashtag is an act of bravery. Behind every hashtag is a person. Today is a reminder that we are living, breathing humans and not just hashtags.”

"No more secrets, no more lies/No more silence money buys" #metoomarch

Actress Frances Fisher also addressed the crowd, reportedly drawing inspiration from writer Eve Ensler.
Oscar winner Patricia Arquette, who has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement, was unable to attend the event but tweeted a message of support.
"To all my sisters and brothers out there marching today in L.A.: Sending you love and support from thousands of miles away!" she wrote.
Actress Claire Forlani, who has detailed her own experiences with "master manipulator" Weinstein, also cheered on marchers.
"To the women and men marching in Hollywood today #metoomarch, I am there in spirit," she tweeted.
The event coincided with today's #TakeBackTheWorkplace protest, with demonstrators from both marches joining forces to condemn sexual misconduct.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
