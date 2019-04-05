Is Kit Harington Actually Funny? An Investigation

Game Of Thrones had been on for a couple of years, but this was the first time Harington participated in any kind of comedic take on the show or his character. It was a pretty easy leap since the sketch just required him to be Jon Snow. While everyone else tries to have a normal dinner party, Snow rains on the parade. In fact, the whole joke of the sketch ends up being that Jon Snow is not funny and is difficult to be around. Hmmm, a good start!