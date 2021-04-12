Timothée Chalamet Crashed SNL With A Weird Little Flute

In true SNL fashion, the musical sketch goes off the deep end for a bit as the guys describe how attached they are to their flutes as they take them to the club. They also praise their flutes' versatility, using them to pretend they're a wand-carrying Harry Potter, and to poke their grandma (Aidy Bryant) while she's sleeping. Then, at the end of the song, a zebra print-clad Chalamet makes a surprise cameo to toot his own weird little flute.