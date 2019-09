What Are Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet & Kanye West Talking About In These Photos?

Here's what's confusing. When Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating , their collective celebrity stock went through the roof. When they broke up, their respective stocks should have stumbled at least a little. But no! Grande's is higher than ever, with her second number one single soaring through the charts — fumbled palm tattoo aside — and Pete Davidson is hanging out with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, and Timothée Chalamet. They are defying the rules of celebrity relationships! Usually, the relationshippers get to ride the success wave.