What Are Pete Davidson, Timothée Chalamet & Kanye West Talking About In These Photos?

Here's what's confusing. When Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande started dating, their collective celebrity stock went through the roof. When they broke up, their respective stocks should have stumbled at least a little. But no! Grande's is higher than ever, with her second number one single soaring through the charts — fumbled palm tattoo aside — and Pete Davidson is hanging out with Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, and Timothée Chalamet. They are defying the rules of celebrity relationships! Usually, the relationshippers get to ride the success wave.
Davidson ended up next to Chalamet and West at Kid Cudi's (née Scott Mescudi) birthday party, a celebrity-studded affair. Kardashian herself posted photos of the event, writing, "Happy birthday, @kidcudi." That is not nearly enough information, Kim!
Advertisement
Here are my followup questions: First, has Kanye seen Call Me By Your Name? Has Pete Davidson seen Call Me By Your Name? Did he like it as much as he liked the Safdie brothers' Good Time? Did Kanye ask Davidson about the time Davidson went on Weekend Update to discuss Kanye's words about Trump on SNL? Was Oscar Isaac invited? Does Kim Kardashian realize that she's the hub of all celebrity culture, the axel upon which the pop culture wheel turns?!
See the photos from the occasion, below.
Happy Birthday @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/rPkAvTgDLE— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2019
Advertisement