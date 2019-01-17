The Missable Connection Between “Thank U, Next” & “7 Rings”

"Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings," Ariana Grande's two post-Pete Davidson songs, should be thematically very different. "Thank U, Next" is a breakup anthem for the ages, a thank you note to all the boys Grande loved before. "7 Rings" is about the time Grande went to Tiffany's with six of her friends and purchased seven rings, all of which were forged in Mordor. (Kidding! They're diamond rings.) The songs do have one glaring thing in common, though: The music videos both begin with the same musical theme.
The "Thank U, Next" video starts with a low, electronic drumbeat that disappears by the time the song arrives. Based on the mini-clip Grande released, the "7 Rings" video begins with the same motif. Is it possible her music videos are all taking place in the same universe? Was "Thank U, Next" giving us the ultimate tease? Is there a third single on the way?
Advertisement
Step aside, Marvel — the multiverse is nothing compared to the Arianaverse.
Watch the two videos, below, and compare for yourself.
七つの指輪「7 Rings」♡ 金曜日 ? friday pic.twitter.com/VpJKQOsP7s— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 14, 2019
Advertisement