Armie Hammer’s Ex Can’t Believe Timothée Chalamet Is Making A Cannibal Movie Either

Timing is everything. Never has that been more clear than this week, when Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and actor Timothée Chalamet dropped some news that, given what's going on with Armie Hammer right now, maybe, um, could've waited?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new film from Guadagnino starring Chalamet and Taylor Russell and titled Bones & All, is centered on a woman who is "on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her." Yes, it's a cannibal movie — a cannibal movie from Hammer's former director and co-star, announced right as multiple women have made claims about the actor's alleged desire to engage in cannibalism., among other abusive behavior.
If you're in disbelief, you're not alone. Elizabeth Chambers, who is in the middle of divorcing Hammer, commented under Just Jared's post about the film, saying "No. Words."
Is she aghast at Guadagnino and Chalamet for their poorly-timed drop? Or maybe she thinks it's not a coincidence at all, and they're being shady or poking fun at her estranged husband's scandal? Or, just maybe — does she think it's kind of sort of funny? (That one might be just me).
While the irony of the film and Hammer's previous involvement with the Call Me By Your Name duo is veering on the bizarre, the growing allegations against the actor are anything but humorous. In response to one of the allegations about branding a recent ex, model Paige Lorenze, Hammer's lawyer denied the claims on his behalf. “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney told US Magazine. “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”
Right after Guadagnino announced his new movie, news dropped that Hammer would not continue his involvement in the upcoming Godfather making-of series on Paramount+, marking the second role Hammer has left since women started coming forward about their relationships with him.
Other than her comment about Bones & All, Chambers has yet to provide any response to the allegations.
Refinery29 reached out to Chambers for comment.