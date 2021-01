Armie Hammer’s Ex Can’t Believe Timothée Chalamet Is Making A Cannibal Movie Either

While the irony of the film and Hammer's previous involvement with the Call Me By Your Name duo is veering on the bizarre, the growing allegations against the actor are anything but humorous. In response to one of the allegations about branding a recent ex, model Paige Lorenze, Hammer's lawyer denied the claims on his behalf. “These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney told US Magazine . “The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that.”