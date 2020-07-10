After over a decade of marriage, Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers have filed for divorce. All together, the former couple had been together for 13 years, and have two children together, five-year-old daughter Harper Grace and three-year-old son Ford Douglas Armand.
The actor and found and CEO of Bird Bakery each to took to their personal Instagrams to announce the news with matching captions and pictures. "Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents,” they wrote. “…It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage …. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.
In May, Hammer and Chambers had celebrated 10 years of marriage. "TEN years married, twelve together, thirteen years as best friends. Happy Anniversary, my love," Chambers wrote on Instagram. “I’m beyond grateful for you, this decade, our family and the dreamiest Friday night anniversary sunset.”
Since then, they had been quarantining with their children in the Cayman Islands, where Hammer spent five years of his childhood. According to Instagram, however, Hammer seems to have gone back to L.A., while the rest of the family has stayed put in the Caribbean.