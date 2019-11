I know I have given my all and have left nothing on the table. Regardless of the outcome of a project or situation, if I know I’ve truly put forth my greatest effort, that makes me feel the most powerful. The days before Thanksgiving and Christmas are our two of the busiest days of the year at BIRD Bakery . My team and I are always exhausted as we close the registers and the kitchens at the end of those very long days, (which come at the end of very long weeks), but we are exhausted in the most positive and satisfying way. Exhausted, yet powerful.