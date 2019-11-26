I try to do my best to find perspective, and I rely heavily on my faith. There are many times when I’ve felt powerless and desperately wanted the reality of a situation to be drastically different, but ultimately the situation resolved itself — often for the best. I believe that people are the greatest gift and asset, so when someone I work with whom I have a wonderful relationship with has decided to change professions or stop working, it’s an incredibly powerless feeling. But ultimately, all we can do is offer solutions and understand that it’s often people, not situations who can make you feel the most powerless.