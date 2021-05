SNL Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In A Sketch About Gen Z Slang

During the sketch, a group of friends dressed up as stereotypical Gen Zers — pastel-colored hair, over-the-shoulder fanny packs, absolutely no skinny jeans , the whole nine — were in a hospital waiting room, desperate to hear news of their "bestie" who got into a car accident while doing tricks on Instagram Live. The entire sketch then shows the cast members as Gen Zers speaking to Musk, who played the doctor (heaven forbid), in a distinct vernacular: they described their "bestie" as taking an "L," hailing her as a "real one," and then managed to shove the phrases "bro," "bruh," "no cap," "stan," "go off, king," "sis," and "cuh" into a matter of minutes. When their bestie died, the sketch ended with an "iconic" Supreme-branded urn, memorials given in the "It's the __ for me" format, and a group selfie.