SNL Is Accused Of Cultural Appropriation In A Sketch About Gen Z Slang

Update: In response to the backlash against SNL, co-head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che posted a statement on Instagram. "I've been reading about how my 'gen z' sketch was misappropriating AAVE and I was stunned cause what the f--- is 'AAVE'? I had to look it up," he wrote in a now-deleted post. "Turns out it's an acronym for 'African American vernacular english.' You know, AAVE! That ol' saying that actual black people use in conversation all the time…" Che received some backlash for appearing to defend the show and the sketch, rather than examine the harm done by appropriating Black vernacular. He has since removed his post entirely.