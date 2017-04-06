This may come as a shock, but the Saturday Night Live cast didn't love it when Donald Trump came to host. Trump hosted the show way back in 2015, when he was still improbably leading in the Republican primaries and we all thought his star would fizzle as soon as the competition stiffened. Since then, he's been savaged by Alec Baldwin's impression and seen his staff impersonated in ways that deeply upset him.
But even then, Taran Killam tells Brooklyn Magazine that nobody was feeling good about Trump's presence.
"It was not fun, and most of the cast and writers were not excited to have him there," Killam says. "I didn’t get the feeling that he was excited to be there, and it felt like a move for ratings from both sides. He was…"
Unpleasant? Brooklyn asks.
"He was…everything you see," Killam says. "What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster."
Of course, this should come as no surprise. For all the panic and hand-wringing about what he'll do to the country, Trump himself seems ruled only by the whims of the moment. So Killam's revelation isn't really that much of a shock.
