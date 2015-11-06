Well, Donald Trump finally got a new hairstyle. Hold the applause, though.
In a new promo for his gig hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend, the Republican presidential hopeful dons a wig modeled after musical guest Sia's two-tone bob. In other news, we're never eating a black-and-white cookie ever again.
"Sia, I love this hair," Trump enthuses as he walks on stage looking like Cruella de Vil. Kate McKinnon deserves a raise for holding it together. Sia, meanwhile, is probably thanking her lucky stars that nobody can make out her eye rolls and grimaces from behind that veil of locks.
Will the cringeworthy move cause Trump to drop in the polls? Or have Trump supporters basically proven themselves oblivious to bad hair and other embarrassing gaffs? Only time will tell.
Watch the promo for this weekend's SNL, below.
