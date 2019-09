Arianators would say that their fearless leader, Ariana Grande, is having the best week ever. In fact, some are even calling this "a new era" for the four-time Grammy nominee. And why? Because not only is Grande preparing to release her upcoming album Sweetener , but she also recently debuted a vulnerable make-under on the cover of British Vogue , and she's teasing more new music with BFFs Troye Sivan and Nicki Minaj — oh, and she's reportedly engaged to SNL cast member and comedian Pete Davidson . Keeping up? Good, because the No Tears Left To Cry singer just announced even more news on Twitter — and fans are already blowing up her mentions over it.