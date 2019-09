In a lot of ways, a minimal beauty look can be translated as a conscious move for artists who want to show themselves in a more vulnerable light. Christina Aguilera , for example, debuted a bare-faced look on the cover of Paper Magazine to promote her new music earlier this year, telling the publication that she's "at the place, even musically, where it's a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty." Miley Cyrus had a similar shift last May in preparation of her album Younger Now; without a speck of glitter in sight, Cyrus was moving on from her Bangerz image to something more "normal." Even Taylor Swift took the same approach a year ago with her "Call It What You Want" music video.