Arianators would say that their fearless leader, Ariana Grande, is having the best week ever. In fact, some are even calling this "a new era" for the four-time Grammy nominee. And why? Because not only is Grande preparing to release her upcoming album Sweetener, but she also recently debuted a vulnerable make-under on the cover of British Vogue, and she's teasing more new music with BFFs Troye Sivan and Nicki Minaj — oh, and she's reportedly engaged to SNL cast member and comedian Pete Davidson. Keeping up? Good, because the No Tears Left To Cry singer just announced even more news on Twitter — and fans are already blowing up her mentions over it.
Grande's most recent tweet — the one right above her Wicked quotes/allusions to that massive rock on her finger — shows nothing but an emoji of a cloud. But attached to the tweet is a video of a cloud-shaped perfume bottle floating across the screen before revealing one simple message: "New perfume coming soon." Although there's not much info out there regarding the new fragrance just yet, we do know that it's a part of a long line of top-selling Grande scents, like ARI by Ariana Grande, Sweet Like Candy, and Moonlight, which have collectively grossed over $150 million.
But unlike her reported engagement, we should've seen this announcement coming — well, sort of. If you've been
obsessively following paying attention to the budding relationship between Davidson and Grande, you'll know that clouds play a huge role in this twosome. Vulture reports that on 12th May, when rumours first began to circulate that Grande and Davidson were dating, she was spotted with a cloud phone case... one that looked a lot like Davidson's. A week later, fans noticed matching cloud tattoos on their fingers. And by the time they went Instagram official, cloud emojis were in every secret message to each other in the comment sections and most of Grande's own photo captions.
Unfortunately, no matter how many hints Grande drops, it looks like we'll just have to wait and smell the new fragrance for ourselves before we decide that this creation isn't just a nod to her and Davidson's shared Harry Potter obsession. (Seriously, watch the film's intro and tell us those clouds mean nothing.)
