But I don’t think her awareness of our cultural beauty metrics — and her place in them — means that she thinks other people are ugly. Giving her the benefit of the doubt, here is what I think Amber Rose meant: As a teenager she was treated differently than the rest of her peers — who I’m going to assume were mostly Black and Brown — because people around her saw her as “prettier.” She has talked publicly about being bullied as a kid. She probably experienced street harassment like so many women — both within and outside of traditional attractiveness — do. Or she could have simply hated the attention. Being pretty is a privilege. Looking different than the rest of your peers as a young person who wants to fit in, is not. Those two realities can exist within the same person.