Khloé & Amber Rose Are Finally Over Their Feud

We can all breathe easy again. Khloé Kardashian announced that her and Amber Rose have ended their feud, both online and in real life. At least for the time being.
It all started a little over a year ago, in February of 2015, back when Tyga was denying any relationship rumors with Kylie due to the fact that she was 17 at the time. Rose was keen on the fact that the two were most definitely an item, and expressed her disproval of the relationship multiple times. Both on radio shows, and on social media.
It all started a little over a year ago, in February of 2015, back when Tyga was denying any relationship rumors with Kylie due to the fact that she was 17 at the time. Rose was keen on the fact that the two were most definitely an item, and expressed her disproval of the relationship multiple times. Both on radio shows, and on social media.
That was a while ago now, and things have since gotten even messier with brother Rob Kardashian dating the mother of Tyga's son, and Kylie and Tyga being on-again-off-again. So it seems like a good time for Khloé to take start clearing up her blacklist.
"I haven't seen her, but Amber and I are cool now," Khloé said on Kocktails With Khloé.
"It's just water under the bridge. But it is funny cause I care more when it [drama] is about a family member than myself. Say what the fuck you want about me. I've heard it all. But don't come at — Kylie was 17 at the time — don't come at the teenager, honey."
Rose did apologize after she made the initial comments about Kylie, saying it was "in poor taste."
Is Blac Chyna the next to be forgiven by the family?
Kocktails With Khloe: Family Always Comes First
Khloe Kardashian explains her Twitter feud with Amber Rose over Kylie Jenner and Tyga's relationship. #KocktailsWithKhloePosted by Refinery29
Advertisement