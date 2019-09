Khloé & Amber Rose Are Finally Over Their Feud

That was a while ago now, and things have since gotten even messier with brother Rob Kardashian dating the mother of Tyga's son, and Kylie and Tyga being on-again-off-again. So it seems like a good time for Khloé to take start clearing up her blacklist."I haven't seen her, but Amber and I are cool now," Khloé said on Kocktails With Khloé."It's just water under the bridge. But it is funny cause I care more when it [drama] is about a family member than myself. Say what the fuck you want about me. I've heard it all. But don't come at — Kylie was 17 at the time — don't come at the teenager, honey."Rose did apologize after she made the initial comments about Kylie, saying it was "in poor taste."Is Blac Chyna the next to be forgiven by the family