Update: Amber Rose just proved, yet again, that her brand-new MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipsticks are just as kiss-proof as they've always been — all with the help of her son. Just like last time, the bold, unapologetic star took to Instagram with Sebastian to put the long-lasting formulas to the test. Check out the results for yourself, below.
"My little Pumpkin is lipstick free yet filled with Mommy's kisses! Go to @flirtcosmetics and hit the link in the bio. All new makeout proof Matte shades available now ???" Say it with us now: Awww.
This story was originally published on May 19.
Flirt Cosmetics has a lot going for it. Not only did the brand make face stickers cool again, but most of its launches this year have introduced more innovation than we’ve seen in a long time. (Like that lash applicator, for example.) But one of the most impressive products, however, is the ombré lip kit and the most recent launch, MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipstick. The highly pigmented formulas are everything you would want in a lipstick, in that it doesn't budge at all — and Amber Rose is here to prove it.
This morning, the Flirt Cosmetics ambassador posted a video of her with her son Sebastian to Instagram, which doesn't sound all that much out of the ordinary. But this post was even cuter than the rest. Why? The clip shows Rose planting a big kiss on his cheek. He turns his head to the side and shouts, “Look! There’s nothing on my cheek!”
Now, this may seem just like any sweet other mother-son moment, but the message goes back to the lip kit we adore so much. Rose’s caption reveals that her son’s excitement is all due to the no-transfer, budge-proof formula that's perfectly kissable no matter who you're smooching.
“Because I spend most of my time giving Sebastian kisses ��@priscillaono @flirtcosmetics and I developed a 100% kiss proof lipstick that doesn't dry your lips out! #muvamouth #sebastiantaylorthomaz ???” Amber captioned the video. Talk about cute product promotion.
