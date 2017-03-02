Leave It To Amber Rose To Launch The Coolest Lip Kit In Town

Each ombré kit comes with a pointed, satin-finish lip crayon (imagine a lipstick and a kajal eyeliner had a baby) and a lip gloss. Use the pencil to outline your lips and shade in the outer corners. Then, fill in the rest of your lip with the non-sticky gloss, blend, and you're done. There are four shade duos to choose from: Meme Lover, a pale pink gloss and a russet brown lipstick; Neo-Femme, a hot pink gloss and dark plum lipstick; No Shame, a neutral beige gloss and chocolate brown lipstick; and Stay All Day, a true red gloss and a burgundy lipstick.