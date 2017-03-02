Leave It To Amber Rose To Launch The Coolest Lip Kit In Town

Maybe you haven’t heard, but Flirt Cosmetics is the brand to keep an eye on. For starters, its ambassador is Amber Rose, a badass, sex-positive celeb who needs no introduction. And, the actual products are coming out of a beauty think tank at the Estée Lauder Companies — meaning they're some of the most innovative in the game. First there was Flashes (an automatic fake lashes applicator), then Lip Phetish Lipsticks (color-changing sheer lip bullets), and Flirt CHICers (face stickers somehow made cool again). And now comes the lip kit to murder every other one in the game. (And there are a lot.)
Each ombré kit comes with a pointed, satin-finish lip crayon (imagine a lipstick and a kajal eyeliner had a baby) and a lip gloss. Use the pencil to outline your lips and shade in the outer corners. Then, fill in the rest of your lip with the non-sticky gloss, blend, and you're done. There are four shade duos to choose from: Meme Lover, a pale pink gloss and a russet brown lipstick; Neo-Femme, a hot pink gloss and dark plum lipstick; No Shame, a neutral beige gloss and chocolate brown lipstick; and Stay All Day, a true red gloss and a burgundy lipstick.
There’s nothing better than taking a wacky beauty trend, making it wearable, then feeling so damn good about it you update your Bumble profile and Instagram feed with an embarrassing amount of selfies. Sadly, the product doesn't launch until later this month, but for now, you can rest easy knowing you're about to nail this trend.