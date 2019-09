Leave It To Amber Rose To Launch The Coolest Lip Kit In Town

Maybe you haven’t heard, but Flirt Cosmetics is the brand to keep an eye on. For starters, its ambassador is Amber Rose , a badass, sex-positive celeb who needs no introduction. And, the actual products are coming out of a beauty think tank at the Estée Lauder Companies — meaning they're some of the most innovative in the game. First there was Flashes (an automatic fake lashes applicator), then Lip Phetish Lipsticks ( color-changing sheer lip bullets ), and Flirt CHICers (face stickers somehow made cool again). And now comes the lip kit to murder every other one in the game. (And there are a lot .)