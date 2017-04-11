You'll Never Guess Which Celebrities Have Lip Kits

If you asked us five years ago, we would have told you that fragrance was the reigning celebrity side hustle. Everyone had one (or five) — from socialites like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, all the way to athletes like Michael Jordan and David Beckham. It didn't matter who you were; if your face was recognizable, it was quickly blown up and slapped on perfume ads in department stores everywhere.
These days, there are still big bucks to be made in the beauty sphere, only the category has shifted — and now it's all about the lip kits. Kylie Jenner was the first to take the trend mainstream, regularly launching dozens of shades that continue to sell out faster than an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But she's not the only one.
Recently, several other celebs have launched their own iterations — not without controversy, of course. Ahead, we've rounded up a few of our favorites (though we're still holding out for Michael Jordan's). Then click here to see the beauty brands also following suit.