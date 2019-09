It took a few minutes for me to completely nail the technique. (By the way, you can connect the device to your smartphone to pull up a tutorial. Because the future is now.) Once I did, I was able to glue two sets to each eye for really pretty, full lashes that withstood a torrential rainstorm and an intense makeout session. Had I not removed them later that night, I'm pretty sure they'd still be on now — and this is coming from a girl who's usually missing one faux strip by her second cocktail.Who makes this magical device, you ask? It's a new brand — Flirt Cosmetics — and you should remember that name because you're about to hear about it everywhere. The most creative minds over at the Estée Lauder companies (you might have heard of its other brands, like MAC and Smashbox) got together to create a beauty think tank. Flirt tapped illustrator Donald Robertson to design the packaging, and all-around badass Amber Rose to front the campaign.You'll have to wait until September 15 to get your hands on one, but in the meantime check out the video above to watch our editors try it live. You can also view our Snapchat story to hear more about the launch from Amber herself. Like your lashes, this is going to be huge.Flashes, $28, available September 15 at FlirtCosmetics.com