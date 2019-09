These Bold New Lipsticks Aren’t What They Look Like — They’re Better

If you're not a fan of lipsticks in forest green or cheddar cheese yellow, you're not alone. (And if you are, let us direct you to our favorite new wild card colors .) But that's just what makes the latest launch from Flirt Cosmetics especially surprising. They only look super-pigmented in the tube. Swipe on any of the new Lip Phetish Lipsticks, however, and it transforms into its own neutral, just-bitten berry stain — within seconds of hitting your lips. Now, to be fair, these aren't the first color-changing formulas to hit the market (and we'd be hard-pressed to say they're the last). But they are certainly the brightest, longest-lasting, and prettiest we've seen yet. The secret sauce behind these bad boys? A colorless red dye that changes on skin and keeps it budge-proof, plus lots of vitamin E and sunflower extracts to combat dryness. Even more magical: They work on virtually any skin tone. "But the shades do show up a bit differently on everyone," says Priscilla Ono , the brand's makeup artist (who also works with Amber Rose , the face of the company).