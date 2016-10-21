Amber Rose’s Makeup Artist Took On The $1,000 Sephora Challenge

When it comes to our beauty bucket lists, most of us would place a $1,000 shopping spree at Sephora right near the top. The skin-care staples! The contour palettes! The last-a-lifetime brushes! Suffice it to say, there’s no shortage of ways to spend that kind of cash.
We've seen what celebs buy at the beauty hot spot, but for our next Sephora $1,000 challenge we tapped a pro whom you might already know: celeb makeup artist Priscilla Ono, signed to Rihanna’s agency, Fr8me, with a client list that includes Amber Rose, Iggy Azalea, Kelly Rowland, and more. Today, we met her bright-and-early — yes, we were the very first ones to shuffle into L.A.’s Beverly Drive location — to see exactly what she would buy with the loot. Bonus: We filmed it all.
But the best part? The whole experience was like coming home for her: “I started at Sephora," Ono recalls. "When I was 19 years old, I realized I wanted to do makeup. I’m self-taught, and I thought Sephora was the best way to do that.”
Get ready, because Ono is showing us all the products she swears by — and, yes, we went a little over budget, but hey, did you really think we wouldn't? The haul is worth it. Think: summer and winter skin-care routines, a set of faux lashes for every occasion, and all the products she uses to perfect, contour, and highlight her clients’ faces — plus, so much more. You'll have to watch the Facebook Live video to get every last detail, then see all the products that Ono added to her cart ahead.
Get in, we’re going shopping...
