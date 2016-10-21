In the world of celebrity, Amber Rose defies category. Is she a dancer? A model? A social media personality? An entrepreneur? A host? An ambassador for sex-positivity? She's all of those things and more. Like a growing number of powerful female influencers, Amber Rose proves that women can be prismatic, strong, and, to borrow a recently reclaimed word, nasty.
She takes a similar approach to beauty — with Amber Rose, anything goes. Though her trademark blond buzz cut is iconic for sure, Rose won't hesitate to don a wig and transform herself for the night. She has a history of bold looks, from green lipstick to wearing the word "Muva" — Rose's self-given nickname — emblazoned across the back of her head. These days, she's the face of Flirt Cosmetics, a new brand from the Estée Lauder Companies, and we could not think of a better ambassador. She both challenges and celebrates the beauty industry, and that's why we love her.
Ahead, we've collected a few of Muva's best beauty looks in honor of her birthday. Take a peek! Just be aware, you may find yourself impulsively purchasing green lipstick.
She takes a similar approach to beauty — with Amber Rose, anything goes. Though her trademark blond buzz cut is iconic for sure, Rose won't hesitate to don a wig and transform herself for the night. She has a history of bold looks, from green lipstick to wearing the word "Muva" — Rose's self-given nickname — emblazoned across the back of her head. These days, she's the face of Flirt Cosmetics, a new brand from the Estée Lauder Companies, and we could not think of a better ambassador. She both challenges and celebrates the beauty industry, and that's why we love her.
Ahead, we've collected a few of Muva's best beauty looks in honor of her birthday. Take a peek! Just be aware, you may find yourself impulsively purchasing green lipstick.