When Kylie Jenner spent a whopping $1,200 at Sephora in June, the reactions were mixed. Some viewed it as the ultimate 1% indulgence, while others could relate, saying they've dropped similar amounts in massive makeup hauls. But, big spending aside, everyone shops the store differently, and being a fly on the wall for the experience is a beauty voyeur's dream.
So, when we heard model Hailey Baldwin would be shopping at the new Michigan Avenue Sephora store in Chicago, we jumped at the opportunity to tag along. She walked us through the aisles, opening jars and swiping on different formulas. When it was all over, she rang up a very similar charge to her Snapchat buddy Jenner. (Including over $300 in lip products alone.) “I don’t know what girl or guy doesn’t love Sephora!” Baldwin exclaimed as she teetered through the store in knee-high yellow heels. We don't either, Hailey.
For Baldwin's full shopping list, as well as her thoughts on some standout products, check out the slides ahead.
So, when we heard model Hailey Baldwin would be shopping at the new Michigan Avenue Sephora store in Chicago, we jumped at the opportunity to tag along. She walked us through the aisles, opening jars and swiping on different formulas. When it was all over, she rang up a very similar charge to her Snapchat buddy Jenner. (Including over $300 in lip products alone.) “I don’t know what girl or guy doesn’t love Sephora!” Baldwin exclaimed as she teetered through the store in knee-high yellow heels. We don't either, Hailey.
For Baldwin's full shopping list, as well as her thoughts on some standout products, check out the slides ahead.