The one moniker we're fine with being labeled? Beauty addicts. We live, breathe, and worship at the altars of our favorite YouTube vloggers and rack up Beauty Insider points like it's our job. (It also kind of is our job...) Take all of that in consideration, and Kylie Jenner still has us thoroughly, effortlessly beat. Yesterday on Snapchat — after proving that you apparently can't fry an egg on the sidewalk on a 100-plus-degree day — she ventured to the makeup mecca that is Sephora and walked out with quite the haul.The beauty buff snapped her $1,185.38 bottom line — which is pretty much the equivalent of our monthly rent. What was worthy of dropping a G? Sephora's Airbrush Blush , the Benefit Cheekathon Palette , and Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist , among (many) other things.