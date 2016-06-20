The one moniker we're fine with being labeled? Beauty addicts. We live, breathe, and worship at the altars of our favorite YouTube vloggers and rack up Beauty Insider points like it's our job. (It also kind of is our job...) Take all of that in consideration, and Kylie Jenner still has us thoroughly, effortlessly beat. Yesterday on Snapchat — after proving that you apparently can't fry an egg on the sidewalk on a 100-plus-degree day — she ventured to the makeup mecca that is Sephora and walked out with quite the haul.
The beauty buff snapped her $1,185.38 bottom line — which is pretty much the equivalent of our monthly rent. What was worthy of dropping a G? Sephora's Airbrush Blush, the Benefit Cheekathon Palette, and Tatcha's Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, among (many) other things.
She also notes that although she's not a big highlighter fan (per Snapchat, blush is more her jam), she couldn't resist picking up Jaclyn Hill x Becca's oh-so-popular Champagne Pop, which her best friend, Jordan, turned her on to. Next up, she showed off Too Faced's Sweethearts Blush, and, lastly, Laura Mercier's Bronzed Butter Face & Body Veil.
Now, if you have your calculator open on your phone like we did, you'd notice that these buys only add up to around $244 — a fraction of the grand total. No word on whether she'll let us in on the rest of her shopping spree later, but we do appreciate this little window into life as the 1%. Must be nice...minus that $97.88 sales tax.
