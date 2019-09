This Kylie Jenner Beauty Hack Is Pretty Impressive

In a later, throwback Instagram post, Kylie said that the launch of the new hue — Dead of Knight — was in honor of her younger self. “Back when I only dreamed of having my own lip line,” she wrote. “16 yr old me would be so proud. @kyliecosmetics this new kit is so important to me.”We’re suckers for a good beauty hack, and this one is pretty impressive (though, by no means a new concept). Now, if you can’t get your hands on a Dead of Knight tube, you can take a page out of Kylie’s beauty book and pick up an eye pencil instead. It’s guaranteed to be easier to nab, at least.Have you tried this liner trick? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.