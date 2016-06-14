This Kylie Jenner Beauty Hack Is Pretty Impressive

Before Kylie Jenner basically broke the internet when she created her own lip colors, she got by on beauty hacks just like you and I to get those perfect results. The makeup maven recently came out with a new, matte black color to add to her collection, but before she concocted a stellar goth lippie of her own, she was forced to get creative. “Black Lips Forever,” the 18-year-old captioned a collage on Instagram of herself donning the hue in question. “I used black eyeliner when it wasn't as easy to find matte black lipstick.”
In a later, throwback Instagram post, Kylie said that the launch of the new hue — Dead of Knight — was in honor of her younger self. “Back when I only dreamed of having my own lip line,” she wrote. “16 yr old me would be so proud. @kyliecosmetics this new kit is so important to me.”
We’re suckers for a good beauty hack, and this one is pretty impressive (though, by no means a new concept). Now, if you can’t get your hands on a Dead of Knight tube, you can take a page out of Kylie’s beauty book and pick up an eye pencil instead. It’s guaranteed to be easier to nab, at least.
