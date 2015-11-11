Just when we had finally stopped hyperventilating over Rihanna's upcoming Fenty cosmetics line (read the exclusive interview here), the pop star went and made our beauty dreams come true all over again. Today, the 27-year-old announced the opening of her own beauty and styling agency, Fr8me. The L.A.-based firm, which she founded with managing partner Benoit Demouy (formerly of Tracey Mattingly), will represent makeup artists, hairstylists, manicurists, and stylists looking to book commercials, editorial shoots, ad campaigns, and red carpet appearances, reports The Hollywood Reporter.
"Hair, makeup, and styling play an important role in creativity," Rihanna told THR. "I am very involved with that part of my process, so this agency was an organic thing for me to do." Mylah Morales (RiRi's personal makeup artist), stylist Jason Bolden (who works with Taraji P. Henson), and hairstylists Patricia Morales and Marcia Hamilton were the first to jump onboard. "We are lucky enough to have some of the best artists at Fr8me, but I also have a soft spot for finding new talent with extraordinary skills!" says Rihanna.
Not only is the agency sure to produce some seriously beautiful, inclusive, and boundary-pushing art, but Rihanna's industry connections could be game-changing for the people she signs. She's already known for scouring the internet for hidden talent (like her BBHMM henchwoman Sanam), so get your Instagrams ready, beauty pros. If there's one woman we'd want representing us in this world, it's Rihanna.
