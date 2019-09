Amber Rose Is Making This 2000s Trend Cool Again

Amber Rose is the queen of cool. She unapologetically owns that orgasms make her skin glow , believes that slut-shaming is the new anti-feminism , and has become the baddest bitch ever to represent an Estée Lauder-owned brand.Rose isn't afraid to go against societal "norms," which is why her latest projects with Flirt Cosmetics are so fitting. Last month, it was an innovative lash applicator , and today marks the launch of her beauty stickers. Rose has plenty of ink herself, but the concept is still 100% unexpected. We got an exclusive look at the details.The newest product, named Flirt CHICers, is like a sticker book for adults. On every sheet, you get an array of decals (including eyeliner, polka dots, stars, hearts, and more) for your lids, cheeks, or lips. Sound like something you'd have lived for during your angsty teenage years? Yeah, we thought so, too — until we tried them on.Check out a close-up of the available black-and-red designs, below.