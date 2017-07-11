Everything Amber Rose does ends in one big exclamation point. A photo of her bush! Her love letter to 21 Savage! That infuriatingly misogynistic Twitter feud with Piers Morgan! The bold, multi-hyphenated star isn't afraid to get loud — and that extends into her beauty philosophy, too.
That's why we were a little surprised by the three new shades in Rose's MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipstick collection with Flirt! Cosmetics. Compared to the rich red already in the lineup, these are subtle, soft, and natural — and that's entirely the point. "We wanted to make colors that fit everyone," Rose told Refinery29 exclusively. "These are all neutral. It was really important for [me and makeup artist Priscilla Ono] to have colors that look good on every different complexion."
The new hues include Rebel (inspired by "the fact that I went against the grain and shaved my head when I was 18; I was a young rebel," she says); Scalawag ("because I refer to myself as a bald-head scalawag"); and Bad Bitch (a nod to her book). Rose and Ono tested them on multiple skin tones, and so did our editors, and that universally-flattering claim definitely adds up. Even better, when you swipe them on, they're not going anywhere — the sex positivity activist made sure of it. "They definitely pass the kissing test," she said smugly, before following up. "You can't take them off with a tissue; you'll need a makeup wipe."
Check out the three new colors, ahead. Even though they're neutral, Rose made sure they still make a big statement.