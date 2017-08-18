My condolences to all Amber Rose-Val Chmerkovskiy 'shippers out there: Chmerkovskiy has officially moved on. The Dancing with the Stars professional told The Insider that he's in deep with his new girlfriend, dancer Jenna Johnson, as per Us Weekly.
"You know, I’m in a great place and I’m in love," he said. "I’m very grateful for that."
Johnson, 23, has a bit of a history with Chmerkovskiy — call them the Ross and Rachel of the Dancing with the Stars franchise, which has a habit of producing couples. The two dated briefly in 2016, only to break up shortly thereafter.
Chmerkovskiy then dated Amber Rose, his dance partner on Dancing with the Stars from fall of 2016 to mid-February of 2017. Though short, the relationship was highly-publicized. They smooched for the cameras a couple of times, and Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter to defend the relationship in a vague sort of way, but they didn't address it directly until a week after they broke up.
"We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding,” Chmerkovskiy wrote on Instagram. “She’s an amazing woman that I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common, ‘she loyal af.'"
Then, there were signs in June of 2017 that Chmerkovskiy and Johnson were doing the relationship tango again. Corresponding photos of the two in Rome suggested that they were vacationing together. It also appeared that Johnson and Chmerkovskiy attended Petra Murgatroyd's wedding to Maksim Chmerkovskiy together. Now, the two are all over each other's Instagrams and Chmerkovskiy is saying "in love" with Johnson.
Now, Rose seems happily enmeshed in a relationship with rapper 21 Savage, and Chmerkovskiy is in the arms of his ex, Jenna Johnson. It all worked out for the best.
Observe Chmerkovskiy and Johnson in all their tango-loving glory, below.
