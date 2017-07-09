Story from Entertainment News

Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Tied The Knot

Sarah Midkiff
Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images.
Dancing with the Stars professionals and real-life couple Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy got married over the weekend on July 8 according to People. They celebrated the happy occasion at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Yes, a real life castle! Because what is a fairytale wedding without a castle? Fun fact, you've definitely seen this castle before. It was the location for Taylor Swift's music video for "Blank Space."
“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” Murgatroyd told People in May of how they chose the beautiful location. “I had never thought of being married in a castle, but my jaw dropped when I first saw it,” continued the Australian, professional dancer.
Chmerkovskiy seems to have had his eye on this location for some time. In an interview with ABC News, the Ukrainian-born dancer said that the location instantly left a lasting impression when he moved to Brooklyn in 1994. "I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening."
Adding to the magical, fairy tale quality of the wedding was Murgatroyd's wedding dress. She wore an ivory, off-the-shoulder ball gown. “I didn’t want a stark white dress,” she explained. “I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way.”

Acting as best man was Maksim Chmerkovskiy's brother and fellow Dancing with the Stars professional, Val Chmerkovskiy. Another important family member played a huge role in the ceremony as well. Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd's six-month-old son acted as ring bearer. In fact, there were quite a few former DWTS contestants in attendance including Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure. Some DWTS alumni – Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, and Sharna Burgess – were even apart of the wedding party, many of whom shared photos and moments of the big day online.

The couple’s first dance looked beautiful and simple. At least they make it look beautiful and simple — they are professional dancers, after all.
