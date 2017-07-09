Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Tied The Knot

Chmerkovskiy seems to have had his eye on this location for some time. In an interview with ABC News, the Ukrainian-born dancer said that the location instantly left a lasting impression when he moved to Brooklyn in 1994. "I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening."