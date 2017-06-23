One benefit to having a baby before you throw a big wedding? You have a built-in ring bearer. That's the case for Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd, whose five-month-old son, Shai, will be a big, adorable part of their wedding. Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who tear up the floor as professional dancers on Dancing With The Stars, are looking forward to a July wedding, and are giving their son the very important job of handing over the rings at the ceremony.
According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the pair are excited about celebrating their nuptials alongside the most important person in their lives. While Shai is a little young to walk down the aisle as a groomsman — or, rather, walk, period — he will reportedly be the one bearing the rings to give to his mom and dad.
Advertisement
If you're wondering just how adorable that will really be, here's a photo of Shai for reference.
"Happy Father's Day to the most amazing dad Shai could ever hope for," captioned new mom Murgatroyd in her Instagram photo. "We love you and are grateful for you every day."
The source for ET told the outlet that the event will be one to remember, which corroborates Chmerkovskiy's own account of what the wedding will entail. According to the dancer, the pair will wed at Oheka Castle on Long Island, which is the same place where parts of Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video were shot, and the site of celebrity weddings like the one of Kevin and Danielle Jonas.
"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy, who moved to Brooklyn in 1994, told ABC News. "We went there. It's perfect. We're going to have it for two days. They're closing the whole hotel. It's going to be unbelievable."
Of course, what Chmerkovskiy really wants is a happy wife-to-be. He told ABC News:"Some things are a little too much, but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves, and we're trying to make it happen the way we want it to... I want her to have the wedding of her dreams."
With Shai a part of the big day, it certainly will be the wedding of the couple's dreams.
Advertisement