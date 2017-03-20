Maksim Chmerkovskiy Gave Details On His Wedding Plans With Peta Murgatroyd

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's love story is a literal fairytale.
The Dancing With The Stars couple announced their engagement in 2015, and now we finally have some clues about what the ceremony will be like. Chmerkovskiy told ABC News that he and Murgatroyd will tie the knot at the Oheka Castle in Long Island.
The pair aren't the first celebrities captivated by the Huntington, New York hotel — Joey Fatone and Kevin Jonas have also gotten hitched there, ABC News notes. But for Chmerkovskiy, the venue holds a special meaning.
"I remember when I was passing by this castle when I first immigrated, and [I said,] 'That's where I want to have my wedding,' and I just said it so [casually,] and now it's happening," Chmerkovskiy told ABC News, referring to when he first moved to Brooklyn in 1994. "We went there. It's perfect. We're going to have it for two days. They're closing the whole hotel. It's going to be unbelievable."
Advertisement
The Oheka Castle is seriously swoon-worthy — we definitely see why it's such an ideal spot for a wedding. It features beautiful gardens and incredible views, and the interior is just as gorgeous.
But while Chmerkovskiy is getting married at the venue of his dreams, he told the news outlet that Murgatroyd will be doing most of the wedding planning.
"I hate to admit, but I've just removed myself from it," the dancer told ABC News of wedding prep. "I had to do my part of the list, which I never thought was that difficult, but it's kind of ridiculous. Some things are a little too much, but we just dreamt up this opportunity for ourselves, and we're trying to make it happen the way we want it to... I want her to have the wedding of her dreams." Awww.
Advertisement