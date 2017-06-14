It takes two to tango, waltz, and cha-cha — which is exactly what internet sleuths think Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson are doing together during a somewhat coincidental Roman getaway.
The coordinated couple was a definite item back in 2016 when they were snapped getting close in Hollywood, but fans of the show and Chmerkovskiy's love life noticed that the relationship fizzled out soon after. Thanks to a few social media posts and simple celebrity arithmetic, however, it seems that the two are cozying up together in the Eternal City.
Entertainment Tonight reports that the two have been posting similar photos at nearly the same time during their respective trips to Rome. Respective or coordinated? The clues point to a romantic getaway for two, but Chmerkovskiy and Johnson are taking great pains to not include one another in their posts.
Another clue? ET adds that Johnson posted a photo that showed her holding hands with someone wearing a red bracelet. That same bracelet — or one that's startlingly similar — makes an appearance on Chmerkovskiy's own wrist.
Maybe the two are just traveling together to have a photographer on hand? One of the drawbacks of traveling solo, which is what Chmerkovskiy and Johnson seem to want their followers to think, is not having someone take photos for social media. The convenient workaround of having a maybe-secret relationship certainly helps rack up the Likes.
"I love to love," Chmerkovskiy told ET before his relationship with Johnson became public. "I just have to find somebody to love." That feeling seems mutual. Not only on this particular trip, either. ET reports the couple has been on and off for years. It seems they're just taking it worldwide for the time being.
