Amber Rose Makes Sure Everyone Knows Her Pregnancy Is No Joke

Days after Justin Bieber made everyone uncomfortable with his April Fool's pregnancy joke, Amber Rose has revealed that she's having a baby — and it's the real deal.
In a new Instagram post, the model revealed that she is pregnant with her second child. The father is her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is the Vice President of A&R at Def Jam records. The two were first spotted out together in fall of 2018, not long after Rose split from rapper 21 Savage.
"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way," Amber Rose wrote on the social media platform. "P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!"
Advertisement
Now that Edwards and Rose are bringing a new baby into the world, their social circles will likely overlap even more. Edwards is, apparently, good friends with Tyga, who is the ex-boyfriend of Rose's bestie Blac Chyna.
You may remember that Tyga and Kylie Jenner used to date, and that Chyna has a son with Tyga. Rose used to date Kanye West, Kim Kardashian's hubby.
It doesn't seem awkward for Rose to hang out with Tyga, even though she once put him on blast in 2016 for dating Jenner. Here's a January 2019 pic of Edwards, Rose, Tyga, and a slew of other famous faces (like Michael B. Jordan!) hanging out.
Congrats to the happy power couple!
Advertisement