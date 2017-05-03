It's that last part — "you should do the same" — that becomes problematic. It's great that Rose has found a way to parent Sebastian that works for her. But telling other parents they are wrong for not doing things the same way is just another way to pass judgement on a fellow parent. Also, Rose's son is only four. It's likely that as he gets older, she will find it increasingly difficult to filter his world. Unless she plans on not getting him a smart phone, banning him from social media, and monitoring his internet use until the day he turns 18, controlling what her teenager sees may be a more difficult task than she imagined.