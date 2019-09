Rose's fans largely seem to agree, leaving comments like "Preach it Amber!! You're amazing and on point!!" and "Can I just say thank you so much!!! Can people just stop judging others and mind their own business!!!" Someone else wrote: "Thank you!! Why is this even up for discussion? Communicate with your kids if you're so worried about them seeing what you can't control anyway." And this commenter minced no words pointing out the irony of the expectation that Rose filter her behavior while parents neglect to filter the content their child consumes: "How can someone expect you to sensor [sic] your personal page and life, but not be expected to filter what the fuck their children see?" My favorite reaction, though, comes from a parent who is glad her daughter takes after Rose when it comes to slut-shaming , something the outspoken SlutWalk supporter (who led the event in L.A. last year ) is constantly battling. The mom wrote, "My 17 yr old daughter LOVES you! A boy called her a hoe yesterday. She said 'Mom, I gave him the Amber Rose treatment!" followed by bicep flexing emoji.