Amber Rose Is Raising Her Son To Be A Feminist

Amber Rose takes her role as a mother as seriously as she does being a "muva fucka." In a new interview with People magazine, the star opened up about parenting her son with ex Wiz Khalifa. And it sounds like 3-year-old Sebastian Taylor will be getting a feminist education from day one. "I’m raising him to be a feminist," said the soon-to-be talk-show host.
"When my son goes to school and his friend calls a girl a hoe, I want him to be the first person to say, ‘Man, that’s not cool. You don’t talk to women like that.'" Way to go, Mama Rose — if only all little boys were raised this way today.
Sebastian will grow up not just with respect for women, but with a tenacious female role model at the helm. “Having [Sebastian] was like, you know what, I have to be stronger than I ever have been in my whole life, for him,” said Rose, who has also been a powerful voice against slut-shaming. “He needs to look at his mom as Superwoman." But even Superwoman showers her son in affection. “I hug him, I rub him, I kiss him all day long.”
Mommy Life #SebastiansPlayRoom @people
