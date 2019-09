Amber Rose Is Raising Her Son To Be A Feminist

Amber Rose takes her role as a mother as seriously as she does being a "muva fucka." In a new interview with People magazine, the star opened up about parenting her son with ex Wiz Khalifa. And it sounds like 3-year-old Sebastian Taylor will be getting a feminist education from day one. "I’m raising him to be a feminist," said the soon-to-be talk-show host "When my son goes to school and his friend calls a girl a hoe, I want him to be the first person to say, ‘Man, that’s not cool. You don’t talk to women like that.'" Way to go, Mama Rose — if only all little boys were raised this way today.