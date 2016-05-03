Amber Rose: ex-model, author, Twitter agitator...talk-show host? That's right. This summer, VH1 will premiere a weekly talk show hosted by Rose, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series — from the production company owned by Dr. Phil McGraw and his son — will invite celebrity friends to engage in lively, candid conversations about everything from relationships and motherhood to pop culture and race.
"I am very excited to be joining forces with such an amazing network to deliver a fresh perspective on the prime time talk show," Rose said in a press release. "Join us as we break all the rules and redefine late-night. Watch out Fallon, here comes Muva!" Hm, Kocktails With Khloé reborn?
Amber Rose and Dr. Phil, the man who brought therapy to daytime TV, might seem like an odd match. But count Dr. Phil as a fan — he calls Rose "the face of neo-feminism." He also praised the outspoken 32-year-old for her "controversial yet impactful perspective on women's issues."
Rose has a history of dismantling sexism and combating slut-shaming as often as she spars with Kanye West and offers up questionable advice. She certainly has a penchant for speaking her mind freely, and a talent for sparking conversation — essential qualities for heading up a compelling talk show. "[Our] audience is interested in hearing unique perspectives from those who are unapologetically themselves and not afraid to take a stand on issues they are passionate about," explained VH1 exec Chris McCarthy.
You can bet we'll be watching.
