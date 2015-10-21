One thing that a bad bitch definitely does not do? Stay mum when an elite men's magazine describes her primarily as a "former girlfriend" and "baby mama" in relation to high-profile male celebs. That's exactly what GQ did in its interview released this week with Amber Rose, author of How to Be a Bad Bitch, out October 27.
"Kanye’s infamous ex, Wiz Khalifa’s baby mama, America’s toughest bald babe since Sigourney Weaver in Alien 3, is about to publish a book of life lessons called How to Be a Bad Bitch," read the opening lines of the lengthy piece. "Like Amber herself, it’s all heart. Unlike Amber, it’s not that thick! The teen stripper turned megalomaniac muse spoke to Carrie Battan about her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top."
When Amber Rose read these introductory words, she was understandably ticked, and shared her frustration on Instagram. "Really @gq???" she wrote. "I'm so much more then Kanye's Ex or Wiz's baby's mama. Damn, why the fuck did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down?"
Rose didn't end there, adding that she "expected so much more" and is "so disappointed." She also pointed out that this is exactly the type of thing her advocacy works to combat. "My slutwalk was for ignorant shit like this. Oh 'Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top'? Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing."
To all of which we say: Way to stand your ground, Amber. The fact is that it would have been easy to stay quiet or endorse the story in the name of promoting How to Be a Bad Bitch. But by taking a stand against the publication's sexist point of view, Rose is actually living what she's preaching. That might be the baddest bitch move of all.
Really @gq??? I'm so much more then Kanye's Ex or Wiz's baby's mama. Damn, why the fuck did u guys reach out to me for this article and photoshoot? To dumb me down? I talked about feminism and my Slutwalk... Wtf nice title smh I expected so much more from u guys and I'm so disappointed. I was so excited to be featured in GQ not realizing I was shooting for a tabloid. My slutwalk was for ignorant shit like this. Oh "Her beautiful dark twisted journey to the top"? Nice pun. Negative af. Thx for nothing.
