Amber Rose Is Not Having It With Slut-Shaming

Amber Rose may be known for her racy social media accounts and nearly nude pictures, but she draws a clear line: No matter how much skin is showing, she’s not up for grabs.
In an appearance on It’s Not You, It’s Men, which will air on Saturday, Rose laid down the law about being publicly pawed at, according to clips released by E! News.
“When I walk down the street, people think because I'm famous or I'm cool and I'm taking pictures, that they can just grab my ass or put their hand under my skirt or, ‘Oh Amber, can I come grab your boobs?' Girls do that to me all the time,” she told hosts Tyrese Gibson and Rev Run. “I love you girls so much, but it does get like, stop grabbing on my boobs constantly and my butt. And guys, too. This is my privacy.”
The hosts didn’t quite seem to get it. “They’re asking you that because of a representation of what you're wearing and stuff,” said Run. Gibson, too, tried to sidle around the idea that because of Rose’s sexy image, people feel entitled to touch her.
“It’s an energy that is sent out there that creates that type of response,” he said.
Rose didn’t let the hosts’ comments slide. “No, no it doesn’t,” she responded to Gibson. “If I'm laying down with a man butt-naked and his condom is on and I say, ‘You know what? No. I don't wanna do this. I changed my mind,' that means no,” she said as the audience cheered. "It doesn't matter how far I take it or what I have on, when I say no, it means no."
