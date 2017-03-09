Rose’s brand of feminism also wasn’t really up to the task of keeping a late-night show afloat. First, the majority of her guests were men. When operating on a platform of women’s empowerment, it might help to have a show that is less about discussing women’s sexuality with men and instead letting women discuss it amongst each other. While Rose’s show was on the air, the 2016 election was ramping up to full speed. It changed the public conversation about women and feminism from representation and personal liberation to reproductive health care and equal pay. It was the conscious uncoupling of pop culture and feminism that put a show like Rose’s in limbo.