Wiz Khalifa’s older sister, Doren “Lala” Thomaz, has passed away at the age of 32. According to their mother, Peachie Wimbush, Lala died on February 20. While the cause of death has not yet been identified, Peachie writes on Instagram that she was by her daughter’s side when she passed away peacefully. She shared the following message:
“Dorien “Lala” Thomaz, age 32, passed away peacefully with her mother by her side on February 20, 2017. Lala was born on October 31, 1984 to Peachie and Laurence.
Dear sibling of Cameron Thomaz and half sister Lauren Thomaz; also survived by grandparents, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
At Peachie’s request all services will be private.”
Additionally, she shared a website, www.cremationfuneralcare.com, where people can sign the family’s online guestbook. Lala, who was trans, was the oldest of Peachie’s children. At the time of his older sister’s death, Wiz was celebrating his son Sebastian’s fourth birthday in California with his former partner and ex-fiancée, Amber Rose, and a large group of friends. Sebastian's birthday is February 21. While Wiz, whose real name is Cameron, has also shared a few messages mourning the loss of his sister on Twitter. On February 23, three days after her passing, he wrote, "When you find someone who understands you and sets their personal needs aside to find out yours that's a beautiful thing," which many people believe is referencing his feelings on the sad news.
Then on February 24, the rapper shared another tweet thanking everyone for their prayers: "The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this."
The loss of my sibling has been the hardest thing Ive had to deal with but wiith your prayers and well wishes my family will get though this— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) February 24, 2017
Family and friends of Lala, Peachie, and Wiz have also been leaving heartfelt condolences on the mother's Instagram. "I'm very sorry for your loss. My thoughts & prayers are with your family," wrote one commenter. Another shared the same sentiment offering, "Sorry for your loss. But you are a true example of how faith and strength will get you through anything. #riplala."
"... there was no noise, no tremble, just peace. Oh God(dess), I realized as a woman how lucky I am. I was there when that wonderful creature drifted into my life and I was there when she drifted out. It was the most precious moment of my life." ---M'Lynn Steel Magnolias I have seen, heard and felt every bit of your love ??
