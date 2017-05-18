An Intruder Broke Into Amber Rose's House While She & Her Son Sebastian Slept Inside

On Thursday, the LAPD confirmed that a man broke into Amber Rose’s San Fernando home early Wednesday morning on May 17.
TMZ reports that the man apparently broke in through the kitchen window and lurked around Rose’s home while she, her son Sebastian, and her mother slept. If that isn’t terrifying enough, TMZ also stated that the unidentified man stayed for FOUR hours. Four ENTIRE hours.
Rose’s bodyguards and assistant were also sound asleep in the home.
In a statement to Us Weekly, the LAPD confirmed that Rose contacted authorities immediately after the incident.
“We can confirm that police responded to a call at Amber Levonchuck, also known as Amber Rose's home,” the statement said. “No other details being given at this time.”
Details of the break-in have yet to be confirmed. It appears that Rose only knew of the incident after seeing shattered glass from the broken kitchen window later that afternoon. After doing a little investigating her self, Rose pulled security footage and reviewed it from that night. In the footage, an intruder was spotted entering the home. However, according to sources from TMZ, nothing in the home was stolen.
It’s unclear whether Rose’s home was a specific target or if her home was selected at random.
In lighter news, Rose’s Twitter account was also hacked into late Wednesday night. The alleged hacker sent out a couple shady tweets from Rose’s account directed at Beyoncé and rapper, Tyga. The model, reality star, and body-positive advocate addressed the matter earlier this AM with a cheeky Instagram video.
Refinery29 has reached out to Rose’s team for comment about the break-in. We will update this story as soon as additional information is available.
