Update: Proof Kanye Is A Huge Justin Bieber Fan

Update: Today, Kim Kardashian snapchatted her husband singing along to Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" in the car. He wasn't kidding — he loves it!
Kanye jamming to "What Do You Mean" by. @justinbieber on Kim's Snapchat today. pic.twitter.com/eo1jC9B8PV— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) March 14, 2016
This story was originally published at on March 14 9 a.m.
We can always count on Kanye West to keep us on our toes.
The rapper has revealed his favorite song of 2015 — guess he needed three months to think about it — and it's not by Taylor Swift (er), Adele, Kendrick Lamar, or Rihanna. More shockingly, it's not one of his own hits.
The honor goes to "What Do You Mean?" by Justin Bieber.
What do you mean by @JustinBieber was my favorite song of 2015— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) March 13, 2016
Unfortunately, Yeezus didn't elaborate on why "What Do You Mean?" stood head and shoulders above the rest. Instead, his next tweet was an announcement that he's pinpointed his "single greatest quality."
"I care," he revealed. Ah, so that's it.
Anyway, take a bow, Justin. You've just won over a new Belieber.
